AILET Answer Key 2025 Released, Check Details

AILET Answer Key 2025: National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) has issued the provisional answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2025). Candidates can download the key by visiting the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
AILET 2025: Steps To Download Answer Key
Step 1: Visit the University website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
Step 2: Log in to your AILET application account
Step 3: Click on the AILET Answer Key 2025
Step 4: Check and download the answer key
AILET 2025: Exam Pattern
Duration: 120 minutes
Mode: Offline
Number of Questions: 150
Timing: 11 am to 1 pm
Sections and Marks Distribution:
English Language: 50 marks
Current Affairs and General Knowledge: 30 marks each
Logical Reasoning: 70 marks
Eligibility Criteria
Undergraduate (UG) Exam
Candidates who have completed the Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks are eligible to apply. Students appearing for the Class 12 annual examination in 2025 can also apply.
Postgraduate (PG) Exam
Applicants with an LLB degree or an equivalent law degree with a minimum of 55% marks are eligible. Candidates appearing for their final-year LLB examination in 2025 are also eligible to apply.
PhD Course
Aspirants holding a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in relevant Social Sciences or Humanities with 55% marks can apply for the PhD program.
Marking Scheme
Candidates receive one mark for each correct answer, while one-fourth of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.
AILET 2025 was conducted at the following cities:
Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.