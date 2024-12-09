AILET Answer Key 2025 Released, Check Details

AILET Answer Key 2025: National Law University Delhi (NLU Delhi) has issued the provisional answer key for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2025). Candidates can download the key by visiting the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

AILET 2025: Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the University website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Step 2: Log in to your AILET application account

Step 3: Click on the AILET Answer Key 2025

Step 4: Check and download the answer key

AILET 2025: Exam Pattern

Duration: 120 minutes

Mode: Offline

Number of Questions: 150

Timing: 11 am to 1 pm

Sections and Marks Distribution:

English Language: 50 marks

Current Affairs and General Knowledge: 30 marks each

Logical Reasoning: 70 marks

Eligibility Criteria

Undergraduate (UG) Exam

Candidates who have completed the Senior Secondary School Examination (10+2 system) or an equivalent examination with at least 45% marks are eligible to apply. Students appearing for the Class 12 annual examination in 2025 can also apply.

Postgraduate (PG) Exam

Applicants with an LLB degree or an equivalent law degree with a minimum of 55% marks are eligible. Candidates appearing for their final-year LLB examination in 2025 are also eligible to apply.

PhD Course

Aspirants holding a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree in relevant Social Sciences or Humanities with 55% marks can apply for the PhD program.

Marking Scheme

Candidates receive one mark for each correct answer, while one-fourth of a mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.



AILET 2025 was conducted at the following cities:

Bengaluru, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Shimla, Siliguri, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam.