AIIMS INI-SS January 2025 Counselling Schedule Released, Check Details

AIIMS INI-SS January 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued the schedule for counselling of the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) test for the January 2025 session.

The counselling consists of three rounds.

AIIMS INI-SS January 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

Schedule For 1st Round

Exercising of Choices (Institute against applied subject/speciality) for First Round: From December 16, 2024, 5pm to December 22, 2024, up to 5pm



Announcement of Institute allocation of 1st Round: December 26, 2024



Online Acceptance of allocated Institute and Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: From December 27, 2024, 11am to December 31, 2024, up to 05pm

Schedule For 2nd Round

Announcement of Institute allocation of 2nd Round: January 16, 2025



Online Acceptance of allocated Institute and Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: From January 17, 2025, 11am to January 23, 2025, up to 05pm

Schedule For 3rd Round



Announcement of Institute allocation of 3rd Round: February 04, 2025



Online Acceptance of allocated Institute and Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit: From February 05, 2025, 11am to February 09, 2025, up to 05pm

The official notification reads: "The list of eligible candidates for online Institute allocation (obtain qualifying marks i.e., 50% of total marks) will be published before the start of choice making. The link for the portal will be activated only for eligible candidates on 'My Page,' accessible by logging in using the credentials that have been used for completing the application form and other processes related to INI-SS for admission to DM/M.Ch/MD(HA) courses for the January 2025 session on www.aiimsexams.ac.in."

INI-CET January 2025 is being conducted for admission to postgraduate courses [MD/MS/MCh (6 years)/DM (6 years)/MDS] at AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, and SCTIMST Trivandrum for the January 2025 session.