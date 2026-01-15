AIIMS Delhi Announces PhD Admission Process For January 2026 Session

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for admission to PhD programme for January 2026 session. Candidates are required to qualify an entrance exam through online CBT mode for admission to the programme.

Registrations for the entrance exam opened on January 12 and will conclude on January 26, 2026. The examination for admission to the course will be conducted on February 7, 2026 from 10 am to 11:30 am.

Eligibility for PhD course

A candidate seeking admission to the course must possess at least one of the following qualifications:

a) Medical qualification: MBBS/BDS with minimum 55 per cent aggregate marks or MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh in the subject concerned or Diplomat of National Board of Examination.

b) Nursing Qualification: Candidates holding MSc degree with a minimum 55 per cent aggregate marks in Nursing Speciality will also be eligible for PhD admission in the College of Nursing.

Non-Medical - For non-medical candidate's eligibility will be Master's Degree (two year's course) awarded by Indian universities as per the requirement of the project.

Candidates holding MSc (Other than MSc Nursing) MTech degree, BAMS and BHMS will be eligible for the Non-Medical Qualification Category. Candidate having eligibility under the non-medical category should have at least 60 per cent marks in the last eligibility examination.

A candidate possessing Master's degree through a distance learning course will not be eligible.

Candidates can visit the official website of AIIMS to check the complete details about the PhD programme:

https://www.aiimsexams.ac.in./