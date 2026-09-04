AICTE Launches Rs 245 Crore PhD Fellowship To Boost Innovation, Entrepreneurship

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced a new doctoral fellowship programme aimed at encouraging research that can be translated into practical solutions and innovations. AICTE Chairman Professor Yogesh Singh and Member Secretary Professor Shyama Rath launched the AICTE Innovation and Entrepreneurship Doctoral Fellowship Programme (AIEDFP) on Thursday. The initiative has a proposed financial outlay of Rs 245 crore over five years and is expected to support 150 PhD fellowships.

The programme is designed to encourage doctoral research that addresses real-world challenges rather than remaining limited to academic outcomes. It will place emphasis on areas such as innovation, entrepreneurship, technology transfer, commercialisation and societal impact.

Fellowship Support For Up To Five Years

Under the programme, selected scholars will be eligible for financial assistance for a maximum period of five years, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions and satisfactory academic and research progress.

Fellows will receive Rs 60,000 per month during the first three years, along with applicable House Rent Allowance (HRA). The monthly fellowship will increase to Rs 70,000, plus applicable HRA, for the fourth and fifth years.

In addition to the monthly fellowship, each selected scholar can receive an Innovation Grant of up to Rs 10 lakh. The grant can be utilised for activities linked to research and innovation, including prototype development, testing, validation, field trials, and travel.

Focus On Taking Research Beyond Academia

Through AIEDFP, AICTE seeks to create greater opportunities for researchers to develop ideas into practical and implementable solutions. The programme places particular emphasis on research with the potential to move from the laboratory or academic setting into real-world applications.

The initiative is also intended to strengthen the link between doctoral research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while encouraging outcomes that can contribute to solving pressing societal challenges.

By supporting research with a clear application-oriented focus, the fellowship programme aims to contribute to India's transition towards a knowledge-driven and innovation-led economy.