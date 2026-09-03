IGIDR Fellowship 2026: Rs 70,000 Monthly Stipend, Apply Now

The Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research (IGIDR), Mumbai, has invited applications for its Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme 2026. The fellowship is meant for researchers who want to continue their academic work after completing their PhD.

The institute is offering three fellowships this year. The fellowship will be for one year, and selected candidates will receive a consolidated fellowship of Rs 70,000 per month. The last date to submit the application is September 4, 2026.

Who can apply?

The fellowship is open to resident Indian candidates below 40 years of age. Applicants should have a PhD in the broad areas of Economics, Public Policy, or Energy and Environment Policy.

Candidates should also have secured at least 55 per cent marks, or an equivalent grade, in their Master's degree. Those who submitted their PhD thesis on or before July 31, 2026, but have not yet received the degree, are also eligible to apply.

The institute has particularly encouraged candidates who completed their PhD within the last two years, junior faculty members and applicants with a strong publication record to apply.

Direct Link To Apply Here

What will selected fellows receive?

Selected candidates will receive Rs 70,000 per month for the one-year fellowship. They will also be provided campus accommodation on a sharing basis, subject to availability.

Fellows will have access to office space, the institute's library, computing facilities and other research resources.

How will candidates be selected?

The selection will be based on the candidate's application, research proposal and supporting documents. Shortlisted applicants will be called for an interview at IGIDR.

During the fellowship, selected researchers will work independently on their approved research plan. They are expected to produce at least one working paper during the fellowship and participate in academic activities at the institute.

How to apply?

Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the IGIDR website. Applicants should complete the form and submit the required research proposal and supporting documents before the September 4 deadline.

Candidates who are currently working as junior faculty members need to route their applications through their parent institution and provide a No Objection Certificate at the interview stage.