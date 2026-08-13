IIT Madras Fellowship 2026: PhD Holders Can Apply, Check Eligibility

- IIT Madras invites applications for its Institute Post-Doctoral Fellowship programme
- Applicants must have completed PhD within five years and be under 32 years of age
- SC, ST, women, and OBC-NCL candidates receive age relaxation for eligibility
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has invited applications for its Institute Post-Doctoral Fellowship programme. The fellowship is meant for researchers who have completed their PhD and want to continue their research work at the institute.
As per the guidelines, candidates can apply within five years of completing their PhD. The maximum age limit is 32 years on the date of joining. SC, ST and women candidates will get an age relaxation of five years, while OBC-NCL candidates will get a three-year relaxation.
Candidates applying for the fellowship must have at least two Q1 journal papers in which they are listed as the primary contributor. Those who have submitted their PhD thesis can also apply. However, they will have to submit their provisional degree certificate within six months of joining.
Read Full detailed notice here
How to apply
- Candidates will first have to find an IIT Madras faculty member working in their area of research. They need to discuss their research proposal with the faculty member and get their consent before applying.
- The application will then be reviewed by the concerned department. Eligible candidates will be called for a seminar, where their research proposal and expertise will be assessed.
- The Departmental Evaluation Committee will look at the originality of the proposal, the candidate's research experience and how their work can contribute to the department.
- Candidates who clear this stage will be considered by the Institute Selection Committee. The committee will interview the shortlisted candidates before sending its recommendations to the Director for final approval.
- The fellowship will have a minimum tenure of two years. It will initially be offered for one year and can be extended for up to two more years, depending on the candidate's performance.