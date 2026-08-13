IIT Madras Fellowship 2026: PhD Holders Can Apply, Check Eligibility

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has invited applications for its Institute Post-Doctoral Fellowship programme. The fellowship is meant for researchers who have completed their PhD and want to continue their research work at the institute.

As per the guidelines, candidates can apply within five years of completing their PhD. The maximum age limit is 32 years on the date of joining. SC, ST and women candidates will get an age relaxation of five years, while OBC-NCL candidates will get a three-year relaxation.

Candidates applying for the fellowship must have at least two Q1 journal papers in which they are listed as the primary contributor. Those who have submitted their PhD thesis can also apply. However, they will have to submit their provisional degree certificate within six months of joining.

Read Full detailed notice here

How to apply