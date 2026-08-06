Indonesia Partners With IIT Madras For Strategic Research And Innovation

IIT Madras: The Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Republic of Indonesia is partnering with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Global Research Foundation (IITM Global) to strengthen strategic cooperation in higher education, research, innovation, deep technology, entrepreneurship and talent development.

In a press release, the institute stated that the partnership reflects the shared aspirations of India and Indonesia to build globally competitive innovation ecosystems that support sustainable economic growth, technological self-reliance and knowledge-driven development.

Hosting Professor Brian Yuliarto, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, Republic of Indonesia, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti stated:

"This partnership reflects the confidence that strategic nations place in IIT Madras' research excellence and innovation ecosystem. Through IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, we are extending our capabilities beyond national boundaries to co-create solutions that address real-world challenges."

Kamakoti, who is also the chairman of the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation further said:

"We are delighted to partner with the Government of Indonesia in building globally competitive research, innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems that contribute to sustainable economic development and strengthen the enduring friendship between our two countries."

Signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Yuliarto noted that "Indonesia has set an ambitious vision to become a globally competitive, innovation-driven economy. Achieving this requires strong partnerships that empower our universities, researchers, students and entrepreneurs to work together with world-class institutions."

"Through our collaboration with IIT Madras Global Research Foundation, universities across Indonesia will have greater opportunities to participate in joint research, talent development, technology commercialisation and innovation programmes," he added.

As per official information, the partnership has emerged directly from the recent bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, during which both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to significantly expanding cooperation in higher education, science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship.