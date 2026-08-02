5 Dead, 41 Missing After Ferry Carrying 271 Catches Fire In Indonesia

Several passengers were rescued as emergency teams and nearby vessels joined the operation
- At least five people died in a ferry fire off Indonesia's Madura Island
- The ferry carried 271 passengers and crew when the fire broke out at sea
- Several passengers were rescued with help from emergency teams and vessels
At least five people were killed and 41 remain missing after a ferry carrying 271 passengers and crew caught fire off Indonesia's Madura Island on Sunday, authorities said.
Of those on board, 225 have been rescued so far, according to data released by the country's search and rescue agency.
The ferry was travelling from Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar in South Sulawesi when the fire broke out on Sunday morning.
A search and rescue operation was continuing as teams worked to locate the missing passengers.
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.
Madura Island is located off the northeastern coast of Java.
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