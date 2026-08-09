Six IIT Madras Professors Offered Anusandhan National Research Grant, Check Details Here

IIT Madras: Six faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have been offered the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) JC Bose Grant, one of India's prestigious research recognitions for senior scientists and engineers. IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti congratulated his colleagues, stating that "this demonstrates the high quality of research and development in critical and emerging technologies happening at IIT Madras."

As per an official press release, the IIT Madras faculty members selected for the grant are:

Professor Sujatha Srinivasan (Department of Mechanical Engineering) Professor Thalappil Pradeep (Department of Chemistry) Professor Deepa Venkitesh (Department of Electrical Engineering) Professor Jitendra S Sangwai (Department of Chemical Engineering) Professor Ramakrishnan Swaminathan (Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering) Professor Sundargopal Ghosh (Department of Chemistry)

According to official information, the ANRF JC Bose Grant recognises active senior scientists and engineers in India for their outstanding research performance and contributions. The highly competitive, individual-specific grant aims to encourage leading researchers to pursue cutting-edge scientific and engineering research through enhanced extra-mural funding.

The grant provides Rs 25 lakh annually for five years to support frontier research, including human resource, consumables, travel, contingency, equipment and other research-related expenses, along with institutional overhead support.

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The institute stated that the awardees are selected based on outstanding research achievements, including publications, patents, technology transfer, research outcomes, grants and other indicators of scientific excellence. The grant is designed to enable accomplished researchers to pursue ambitious, high-impact research in frontier areas of science and engineering, it added.