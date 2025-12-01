AIBE 20: Bar Council Of India To Release Answer Key For 2025

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the answer key for the AIBE XX (20) 2025 answer key within a few days on its official website. The examination for 2025 was held on Sunday (November 30).

As per the recent years' pattern, the BCI released the provisional answer key within one or two weeks, most probably in the first week. This will allow candidates to cross-verify and check their marks.

Following this, the objection window will be open, which lasts 10 to 18 days, and then the final answer key will be released two to three months later.

Steps to download the answer key:

1. Visit the Official Website: Go to allindiabarexamination.com (primary portal) or barcouncilofindia.org (BCI site for notifications).

2. Locate the Answer Key Link: On the homepage, look for the "AIBE XX (20) Provisional Answer Key 2025" or "Download Answer Key" link under the "Latest Updates" or "AIBE 20" section.

3. Select Your Question Set: Click on the relevant set (A, B, C, or D) from the options provided. The PDF will open or download automatically.

4. Download and Save: Take a printout for easy reference while cross-checking your responses.

5. Verify and Calculate Score: Match your answers (no negative marking; +1 per correct answer out of 100 MCQs).

6. Objection Process: If discrepancies are found, raise challenges via the objection portal.

Steps to raise objections:

Visit the official website.

Access the objection link

Login using credentials

Select the question set and details

Provide justification

Pay the required fee and submit.

Helpline: For issues, contact BCI at 011-49225000 or email aibe@bci.org.in.

The BCI said the passing percentage is fixed at 45 percent for General and Other Backward Class (OBC) candidates and 40 percent for Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Disabled candidates.

The All India Bar Examination (AIBE) is a national qualification test administered by the Bar Council of India (BCI) under the Advocates Act of 1961. It evaluates law graduates' legal knowledge and analytical abilities to determine their eligibility for enrollment as advocates.

Passing the AIBE grants candidates a Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is required to practice law in any court in India.