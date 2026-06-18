Ahead Of NEET UG 2026 Retest, Centre Deploys Officers To Monitor Conduct

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the Centre, states, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and higher education institutions to assess preparedness for the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled on June 21, stressing the need for a transparent, fair and secure conduct of the test.

The meeting comes days before lakhs of candidates are set to appear for the re-examination amid heightened scrutiny over the integrity of the medical entrance exam.

During the review, Pradhan directed all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and fully prepared, emphasising that the examination process must adhere to the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency.

He also announced that officers designated by the Ministry of Education will be deployed across states to coordinate activities related to the re-examination and report to a central command centre headed by the NTA Director General.

The minister urged state governments to ensure that candidates are provided all necessary facilities to enable them to take the examination in a stress-free environment. He stressed the importance of coordination among various agencies involved in the conduct of the test.

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar said students should be "put at absolute ease" and asked state nodal officers to ensure arrangements such as seating facilities before the examination and access to drinking water at centres.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi said the period leading up to the re-examination was crucial and called for proactive coordination, timely communication of instructions and strict adherence to prescribed protocols.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said the agency was working closely with district-level coordination committees led by district magistrates, state police departments and intelligence agencies to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination.

According to officials, discussions during the meeting focused on examination preparedness, security measures, logistical arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms, and compliance with examination guidelines. States and Union Territories were advised to maintain close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless conduct of the re-examination.

The meeting, held in a hybrid format, was attended by 222 participants, including senior officials from states and Union Territories, nodal officers of centrally funded institutions, vice-chancellors, and heads of higher educational institutions across the country.

Participants assured full cooperation and reiterated their commitment to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free examination experience for candidates, officials said.