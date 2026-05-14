After PM Modi's Call, Jammu University Announces Fuel-Saving Steps

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fuel-conservation appeal, the University of Jammu has announced a series of measures to save fuel and reduce costs.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Umesh Rai told NDTV that the university has become the first in the country to shift PhD viva voce examinations completely online.

"We have decided that all PhD vivas will now be conducted virtually. This will save travel, time and fuel for experts and scholars," Prof Rai said.

The university will also prefer virtual speakers for national and international conferences to reduce travel. In another step, the Academic Council meeting scheduled in Poonch has been cancelled and shifted to the Jammu University campus.

"Unnecessary movement of staff and guests consumes fuel. By holding meetings on campus and going digital, we are ensuring optimal use of resources," the Vice-Chancellor added.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduced the size of his official cavalcade by 50% as part of a national fuel-conservation initiative. It also comes amid concerns over global oil supplies following disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz - a key route for India's crude imports - due to the ongoing West Asian crisis.

Referring to the global situation, Prof Rai said, "Keeping in view the West Asian crisis, we should adhere to the advice of PM Modi. This is for the country, and being an institution involved in nation building, it becomes our responsibility to take measures suggested by the PM."

Prof Rai has also urged university staff to use bicycles or carpool while commuting to campus. "Every drop of fuel saved matters," he said.