Admission To PG Diploma In Airport Operations At Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University

Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU) has invited applications from eligible candidates for admission to Post Graduate Diploma in Airport Operations. The program is in collaboration with GMR Aviation Academy includes 12 months classroom training at the University campus, situated at Fursantganj Airfield, Amethi, Uttar Pradesh and 6 months internship at GMR Airports. The total number of seats is 60. The University provides reservation for SC/ST/ OBC/Economically Weaker Sections (amongst General category) and Person with Disability (PwD) candidates for this course as per Government of India rules.

Candidates should have scored minimum of 55% marks in graduation.

RGNAU will select candidates on the basis of entrance exam. The exam will be held on June 9. 'A minimum of 40 percentile would be the cut-off criteria for the candidates to be considered for next level of screening i.e. Group Discussion and/or Personal Interview, as decided by the University,' reads the admission notice.

Online registration for the program will begin on April 15. Candidates can apply on or before May 15.

