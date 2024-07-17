Advertisement
Admission Deadline Extended For EWS And Special Needs Children In Delhi Schools

The extension applies to entry-level classes -- Nursery, KG, and Class 1 -- for the academic session 2024-25.

New Delhi:

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has extended the admission deadline for entry-level classes for children of economically weaker sections and those with special needs in all private schools here.

According to a circular released by the DoE on Monday, the extension applies to entry-level classes -- Nursery, KG, and Class 1 -- for the academic session 2024-25 and to two categories -- Economically Weaker Section and Disadvantaged Group (EWS/DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN). As per the previous circular, the deadline was May 31, which has now been moved to July 31, till 1 pm.

The directive mandates that all concerned private unaided recognised schools comply strictly with the new deadline. 

