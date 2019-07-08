ABVP-Led DUSU To Fund Education Of 50 Students From Poor Economic Background

The ABVP-led Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) has decided to fund the education of 50 students from weaker economic backgrounds, the student outfit said Sunday. The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarti Parishad said the process for selection of such students has begun.

Students can apply through an online form released by the DUSU, and the name of selected students will be declared in the first week of August.

"The DUSU has sent letters requesting social workers, Delhi MPs and other important ministers to help students coming from weaker economic backgrounds," the outfit said.

DUSU president Shakti Singh said, "During ongoing DU admissions, a number of students have approached us for help. We have decided to fund 50 such students. Apart from this, it will be our effort to get help from other civil society members as well as from state."

Earlier, Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had announced an initiative on the birthday of Rahul Gandhi to pay one-year fee of students who are taking admission in Delhi University this year and belong to a family of martyrs or are children of farmers who committed suicide due to bank loans.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability