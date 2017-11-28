8 Ivanka Trump Quotes On Women, Jobs And Education Ivanka Trump, advisor to the US President Donald Trump today addressed the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad with including others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Share EMAIL PRINT Ivanka Trump addressed Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad today. New Delhi: Ivanka Trump, advisor to the US President Donald Trump



Ms Trump landed in Hyderabad, which is where the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by India and the US is being held from November 28 to 30. She delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session of the Summit, the theme of which is 'Women First, Prosperity For All.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for Ivanka at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace.



Ms Trump, who is leading a 350-strong US delegation,



She has, on several other occasions talked about women, education and workforce and published the book "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success" in May 2017.

8 Ivanka Trump Quotes On Women, Jobs And Education Ivanka Trump published the book "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success" in May 2017.



Here are eight quotes from Ivanka Trump on women, jobs and education:



"Healthier children and parents in more tightly bonded families, greater financial stability and stronger attachment to the labor force are among the most important. Unfortunately, those who need these benefits the most aren't getting them; the poorest, most vulnerable workers in our society get left behind. Currently, only 6% of workers in the bottom income quartile have access to paid family leave. Studies show that these individuals-particularly women without a college degree-are far more likely to lose or quit their jobs in the event of childbirth, resulting in a far greater cost to society over the long term."



(WSJ, July 5, 2017)



"So many people are also working jobs that are part time, and it's an enormous problem in this country. The number of part-time workers who are working two and three jobs that, collectively, they are making less than when they worked one job that's been replaced. And they don't have access to leave for vacation to holidays, to traditional benefits. So that's another problem we are very much looking address."



(Fox News, June 12, 2017)



"Computer science and coding are priorities for the administration as we think about pathways to jobs and alignment of education to in demand jobs in the modern economy."



(September 27, 2017)



"Unfortunately, women's participation in the technology industry is moving in the wrong direction. Women make up 47 percent of the total workforce, but represent only 22 percent of computer-science professionals, down from 35 percent in 1990."



(NYT, October 4, 2017)



"Every unemployed, under-employed or discouraged American worker deserves a ladder to financial security and success. And our children deserve the education and training necessary from the start."



(NYT, October 4, 2017)



"In the past 11 months, we have expanded apprenticeship programs and prioritized STEM education to ensure that women - and men - have more opportunities to master the skills that drive progress in the 21st century."



(NDTV, November 28, 2017)



"Today, more than 11 million women in the United States own businesses. They employ nearly 9 million workers, and generate over $1 trillion dollars in revenue. Many women become entrepreneurs and job creators out of necessity - some weren't given the flexibility they needed at work to care for their families. Others lacked professional sponsors, or they weren't given a fair shot at a promotion. Instead, women, just like many of those here today, are charting their own courses and achieving incredible feats."



(NDTV, November 28, 2017)



"Just think how much better our world will be if ALL OF US, men and WOMEN, are empowered to dream big, aim high, and work together towards a more just and prosperous future. A future where all mothers and fathers can work hard and build a better life for their families - where all boys and girls can go to school, discover their talents, and pursue their ambitions - and where the people of all nations can live and work with one another in dignity and peace."



(NDTV, November 28, 2017)



Click here fore more











Ivanka Trump, advisor to the US President Donald Trump today addressed the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad with including others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of US President Donald Trump, in her address today stressed on fuelling the growth of women-led businesses, saying closing the gender entrepreneurship gap world-wide could grow global GDP by as much as 2 per cent.Ms Trump landed in Hyderabad, which is where the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit co-hosted by India and the US is being held from November 28 to 30. She delivered the keynote address at the inaugural session of the Summit, the theme of which is 'Women First, Prosperity For All.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for Ivanka at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace.Ms Trump, who is leading a 350-strong US delegation, also met Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj She has, on several other occasions talked about women, education and workforce and published the book "Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success" in May 2017.Here are eight quotes from Ivanka Trump on women, jobs and education:Healthier children and parents in more tightly bonded families, greater financial stability and stronger attachment to the labor force are among the most important. Unfortunately, those who need these benefits the most aren't getting them; the poorest, most vulnerable workers in our society get left behind. Currently, only 6% of workers in the bottom income quartile have access to paid family leave. Studies show that these individuals-particularly women without a college degree-are far more likely to lose or quit their jobs in the event of childbirth, resulting in a far greater cost to society over the long term.So many people are also working jobs that are part time, and it's an enormous problem in this country. The number of part-time workers who are working two and three jobs that, collectively, they are making less than when they worked one job that's been replaced. And they don't have access to leave for vacation to holidays, to traditional benefits. So that's another problem we are very much looking address.Computer science and coding are priorities for the administration as we think about pathways to jobs and alignment of education to in demand jobs in the modern economy.Unfortunately, women's participation in the technology industry is moving in the wrong direction. Women make up 47 percent of the total workforce, but represent only 22 percent of computer-science professionals, down from 35 percent in 1990.Every unemployed, under-employed or discouraged American worker deserves a ladder to financial security and success. And our children deserve the education and training necessary from the start.In the past 11 months, we have expanded apprenticeship programs and prioritized STEM education to ensure that women - and men - have more opportunities to master the skills that drive progress in the 21st century.Today, more than 11 million women in the United States own businesses. They employ nearly 9 million workers, and generate over $1 trillion dollars in revenue. Many women become entrepreneurs and job creators out of necessity - some weren't given the flexibility they needed at work to care for their families. Others lacked professional sponsors, or they weren't given a fair shot at a promotion. Instead, women, just like many of those here today, are charting their own courses and achieving incredible feats.Just think how much better our world will be if ALL OF US, men and WOMEN, are empowered to dream big, aim high, and work together towards a more just and prosperous future. A future where all mothers and fathers can work hard and build a better life for their families - where all boys and girls can go to school, discover their talents, and pursue their ambitions - and where the people of all nations can live and work with one another in dignity and peace.Click here fore more Education News