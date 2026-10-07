62 Armed Forces Officers Begin Corporate Management Journey At IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad: Around 62 officers from the Indian Armed Forces have embarked on a new phase of professional development with the 20th batch of the Armed Forces Programme (AFP) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. According to official information, the six-month residential programme aims to equip officers with the management skills and business acumen required for their "second innings" in the corporate world.

Curriculum Details, Corporate Needs

According to IIM Ahmedabad, the AFP curriculum focuses on modern management principles and global corporate practices. It covers subjects such as corporate finance, marketing, business analytics, statistics, economics, entrepreneurship, business law, supply chain management, information systems, financial decision-making, and healthcare management. The programme also encompasses areas like accounting, human resource management, organisational behaviour, strategy, operations, and decision sciences.

Integrating Armed Forces Experience With Management Education

The institute noted that the course integrates the officers' existing experience - spanning operations, leadership, human resource management, strategy, infrastructure management, project management, and organisational behaviour - with formal management education. Its objective is to hone the officers' analytical and managerial capabilities to align with the demands of the corporate sector, according to official information.

Emphasis On Case Studies, Industry Exposure

IIM Ahmedabad's case-study-based teaching methodology forms a core component of the course, as per the official information. Officers will study real-world business scenarios drawn from various industries and organisations. Additionally, they will gain practical insights through industry visits, expert lectures, and interactions with corporate professionals.

From Defence To Management

The official information noted that the course primarily focuses on enhancing the professional competence of officers, enabling them to think from an enterprise-wide perspective, understand global corporate culture, and prepare for a smooth transition from the armed forces to the corporate sector. This six-month, full-time course is conducted annually from October to March.