5 Things Students Should Know About EOS-05, India's New Earth Observation Satellite

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched EOS-05 aboard the GSLV-F17 rocket, marking an important milestone in India's Earth observation programme. The launch took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on September 4, 2026, with the satellite placed into its intended Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (Sub-GTO). The mission is significant because EOS-05 is India's first imaging satellite designed to operate from geosynchronous orbit. According to the ISRO mission brochure, GSLV-F17 is the 19th flight of the GSLV and has a lift-off mass of 420.5 tonnes.

5 Things Students Should Know About EOS-05

1. India's First Geosynchronous Imaging Satellite

EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth observation spacecraft and, as stated in the ISRO brochure, India's first imaging satellite from geosynchronous orbit. This orbit allows the satellite to observe large geographical areas.

2. GSLV-F17 Carried the Satellite

GSLV-F17 is the 19th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. The three-stage rocket stands 51.7 metres tall and has a lift-off mass of 420.5 tonnes. It carried an approximately 2,367-kg payload.

3. It Can Observe Large Areas Frequently

EOS-05 has been developed to provide advanced Earth imaging from a much higher orbit than conventional low-Earth-orbit observation satellites. This makes it useful for monitoring broad geographical regions.

4. It Can Support Weather Monitoring

The satellite's observations are expected to help monitor weather-related events. Its frequent imaging capability can provide useful information during rapidly developing natural disasters, while also supporting agriculture, environmental assessment and natural resource management.

5. Useful for Disasters And Other Applications

EOS-05 is expected to support disaster management, agriculture and environmental monitoring. Its observations can help in assessing floods, cyclones and other weather-related events, making space-based imagery useful for planning and emergency response.