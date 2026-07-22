ISRO Recruitment 2026: Walk-In Drive For 462 Apprentice Posts On July 25

The Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), a major centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has invited applications for 462 apprentice posts through a walk-in selection process. Eligible candidates can participate in the recruitment drive, which will be held on July 25, 2026, in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the official notification, the selection drive will take place from 9:30 am to 5 pm at the VSSC Pavilion, Karthika Thirunal Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School for Girls, Manacaud. Candidates are not required to apply online. Applications will be accepted only on the day of the walk-in interview.

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The recruitment drive aims to fill 273 Graduate Apprentice vacancies and 189 Technician Apprentice vacancies across various disciplines.

Candidates attending the selection process must carry the original documents along with self-attested photocopies. These include the degree or diploma certificate, consolidated mark sheet, Class 10 certificate as proof of date of birth, one passport-size photograph and experience certificate, if applicable.

Applicants belonging to reserved categories should also carry valid supporting documents. SC and ST candidates must produce a caste certificate, while OBC candidates need a valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate issued in the prescribed Government of India format. Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates must bring an Income and Asset Certificate for the financial year 2026-27, and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) should carry a valid disability certificate issued by the competent authority.

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The selection process will be based purely on merit. VSSC said candidates will be shortlisted based on the highest marks obtained in the qualifying examination, with reservation rules applicable as per Government of India norms. There will be no written examination for the recruitment.

Candidates are advised to verify that they meet the prescribed eligibility conditions before attending the walk-in selection process. They should also ensure that all required documents are complete to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the interview.