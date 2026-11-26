Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament for the Ministry of Education in 2026. At the meeting, Pralhad Joshi said that the Indian Knowledge System has a long history of global impact and that the Ministry is further expanding its global footprint. In line with this objective, several steps have been taken to establish campuses of higher education institutions (HEIs) overseas and facilitate the establishment of campuses of foreign universities in India, he said.

Sharing details, the minister said that around 21 foreign higher education institutions (HEIs) were currently operational in the country, in addition to joint academic and research collaborations. He added that the demand for CBSE schools abroad reflects the credibility of Indian education programmes and their potential for expansion at the global level.

Members of Parliament were briefed on various initiatives undertaken by the two departments of the Ministry as part of the internationalisation of Indian education. They were also informed about initiatives such as Bharat Innovates, SPARC (Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration), GIAN (Global Initiative of Academic Networks), DASA (Direct Admission of Students Abroad), and the revamped Study in India (SII) portal.

The Department of Higher Education outlined four strategies to promote internationalisation: academic and research collaborations; attracting international students to study in India; allowing foreign higher education institutions (FHEIs) to set up branch campuses in India; and enabling Indian HEIs to establish campuses abroad.

According to the department, 17 Letters of Intent were issued to foreign universities under UGC regulations, including institutions from the UK, the US, Australia, and Italy.

The Department of School Education and Literacy informed the Members that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 are guiding transformative changes in the Indian education system.

"The alignment of the curriculum with global standards, multilingual education, exchange programmes for students and teachers, and the PARAKH National Assessment Centre for academic equivalence and quality alignment were among the key factors driving internationalisation," it said.

Sharing further details, the Ministry stated that 268 CBSE schools were functional across 26 countries and that an overseas regional office had also been established in Dubai. A standardised assessment framework had also been implemented across affiliated schools globally to ensure uniformity.