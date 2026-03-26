21,000 Roles, Rs 9,000 Monthly Stipend: Applications Open For PM Internship Scheme

PM Internship Scheme 2026: The application window for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS) Round 3 is now open for students and fresh graduates, offering paid internship opportunities across multiple sectors and locations in India. Candidates can apply for roles in leading companies with a minimum monthly financial assistance of Rs 9,000. Interested individuals can submit their applications through the official portal at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

According to official details, over 21,700 internship opportunities are currently available on the portal. New listings are being added on a rolling basis, allowing applicants to explore and apply continuously.

Discover, apply, and join paid internships in top companies across India through the Prime Minister Internship Scheme. Round 3 is now live! Minimum ₹9,000 per month financial assistance.



APPLY NOW: https://t.co/yGqqfaAuYL#PMInternship #YourTurnToIntern #ViksitBharat2047 pic.twitter.com/zUr5khpeQO — Ministry of Corporate Affairs (@MCA21India) March 21, 2026

Opportunities Across Sectors and Locations

The scheme covers more than 20 sectors, including IT, healthcare, retail, logistics, manufacturing, and hospitality. Internship opportunities are available across 32 states and Union Territories and over 380 districts, enabling candidates to find roles close to their location or in preferred regions.



Eligibility and Participation

PMIS offers opportunities across six qualification levels, making it accessible to a wide range of applicants, including students and fresh graduates. Applicants can filter internships by sector, district, and company preferences on the portal.

Focus on Employability and Skills



The programme is designed to provide hands-on work experience in real-world settings. Selected candidates will work on industry-relevant tasks, collaborate with teams, and gain exposure to workplace practices.



The scheme also aims to improve soft skills, confidence, and job readiness, helping candidates build a stronger foundation for future employment.



Verified Certificate On Completion



Interns who complete their tenure will receive a digital, tamper-proof certificate issued jointly by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the participating company. The certificate is shareable and serves as verified proof of work experience.



Industry Exposure and Career Benefits



The programme highlights experience with reputed companies as a key benefit. Interns will have the opportunity to:

Work on live projects

Manage deadlines and responsibilities

Gain practical industry exposure

Build a professional CV with verified experience

Success Story Highlight

As part of the initiative, participants have reported tangible career benefits. One such example is Shweta, who gained technical skills and financial independence during her internship at Tech Mahindra, according to scheme details.



How To Apply



Interested candidates can apply through the official PMIS platform by selecting suitable roles based on their qualifications and preferences. With new listings being added regularly, applicants are advised to check the portal frequently for updates.

The scheme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements by providing structured, paid internship opportunities across India.