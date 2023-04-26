2023 VITEEE Result Declared, How To Check Rank

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2023 Result today. Students can check their VITEEE results on the official website of the institute.

The VITEEE examination was conducted between April 17 and April 23. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held from April 15 to April 21. The last date to apply for the entrance examination was April 5.

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT).

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on “VITEEE 2023 – Results”.

Step – 3 Enter your application number, password, and the given verification code before clicking on submit.

Step – 4 The result will be displayed on your screen. Candidates can also check their ranks.

Step – 5 View the counseling instructions carefully and proceed to choose your preferred campus, core program, fee category, and specialisation/minor.

The seat allotment will be done based on the rank achieved by students in the entrance exam. According to the institute, it is advised that students provide as many choices as possible for seat allotment. The campus, programme, and the category will not be changed once allotted to the candidate.

VITEEE is conducted annually for admission to BTech programmes offered by VITs at Chennai, Vellore, Bhopal, and Andhra Pradesh. According to the eligibility criteria for VITEEE 2023, students applying to get admission to the BTech programme at VITs must have obtained a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology in class 12. The minimum percentage required in class 12 is 50 per cent for students of the reserved category.

The various BTech programmes offered at VITs are BTech Biotechnology, BTech Chemical Engineering, BTech Computer Science and Engineering, BTech Mechanical Engineering (Automotive Engineering), BTech Information Technology, BTech Computer Science and Engineering, BTech Electronics and Communication Engineering.