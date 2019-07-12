Mahrashtra FYJC First Round Allotment List Released. Details Here

FYJC admission process based on the first merit list will be conducted from July 13 to July 16, 2019.

FYJC 11th Admission 2019: School Education and Sports Department (SESD), Government of Maharashtra has released the FYJC Centralized round 1 merit list. The link to access the First Year Junior College (FYJC) or 11th admission merit list is available on the SESD websites for each division. The admission process based on the first general merit list will be conducted from July 13 to July 16, 2019. The admission process will be conducted between 11 am to 5 pm on July 13 and July 15 and between 11 am and 3 pm on July 16.

After the admission formalities based on first list are completed on July 16, the vacancy list will be published on the website after 7 pm.

Maharashtra 11th admission first allotment list: How to check?

Follow these step to check the Maharaashtra FYJC first round allotment list:

Step one: Go to the official SESD website.

Step two: Click on the link for 'Centralize Round 1 Provisional Merit List'.

Step three: Enter your login id and password.

Step four: Submit and view your allotment status.

FYJC admission first allotment list: Direct links

SESD websites for different divisions:

For Mumbai - https://mumbai.11thadmission.net

For Pune - https://pune.11thadmission.net

For Nagpur - https://nagpur.11thadmission.net

For Amravati - https://amravati.11thadmission.net

For Nashik - https://nashik.11thadmission.net

For Aurangabad - https://aurangabad.11thadmission.net

Applicants to whom Junior College of first preference is allotted, they must confirm admission within stipulated time as per time-table in that Junior College with all relevant documents in original with photocopies and on payment of full fees.

Names of such students who are allotted college of his/her first preference and admission not taken, will be restricted/blocked for remaining rounds (for selected stream) but these students can participate in the special round or further rounds.

Applicants, who are allotted Junior College other than first preference and are interested in taking admission in the same, can confirm admission in the Junior College with all relevant documents in original with photocopies and on payment of full fees. Names of such admitted students will be restricted/blocked for remaining rounds for the concerned stream.

Applicant who has not confirmed admission in the allotted Junior College within stipulated time will be allowed to change preferences for next round and if preferences not updated then the preference order of last round will be carried forward.

