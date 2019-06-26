Maharashtra 11th, FYJC Admission List For Bifocal Courses Released

11th admission list for bifocal courses in Maharashtra schools has been released

11th Admission 2019: School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra has released the allotment list for Bifocal courses (round 1). The list is available on the websites of the six Administrative Divisions established by the Government of Maharashtra - Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, and Nagpur. Students who have applied for admission to bi-focal courses can check their allotment status using their application number. The online admission process will be conducted today, i.e. June 26, and tomorrow, i.e. June 27, from 11 am to 5 pm.

Maharashtra 11th, FYJC Admission List: How To Check?

Step one: Go to the SESD website for your respective administrative division.

Step two: Click on the Bifocal List Round I link.

Step three: Enter your application number.

Step four: Submit and view your allotment status.

Bifocal Courses are those vocational subjects prescribed by the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training can be taken as an optional subject (200 marks) with Arts, Commerce or Science streams. The list for bifocal courses and HSVC stream is released in the Zero round.

Zero round is held before regular rounds. From this round all Junior Colleges will start the admissions of management quota, intra-institutional in-house quota and minority quota too.

After Zero round, three regular round will be conducted for admission to all streams. Allotment will be done as per merit, reservation and preferences given by the students. Students, who do not get admission in zero round, can participate in regular rounds.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.