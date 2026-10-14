106 Recruiters, Average Stipend Rs 1.75 Lakh Per Month: Inside Xavier's Summer Internship 2026

XLRI Summer Internship 2026: The XLRI - Xavier School of Management has completed summer internship placements for its 2026-28 batch, with all students across its Business Management and Human Resource Management programmes securing internships with an average stipend of Rs 1.75 lakh per month. According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), citing official sources, a total of 587 students participated in the placement process, with 106 recruiting organisations extending 594 offers.

As per the report, the highest monthly stipend offered was Rs 3.50 lakh, while the average stood at Rs 1.75 lakh. The average monthly stipend for the top 10 per cent of students was Rs 2.58 lakh, while that for the top 25 per cent was Rs 2.39 lakh, according to reports.

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According to official information, Accenture, Aditya Birla Group, Amazon, Bain & Company, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, EY-Parthenon, ITC, Mahindra, PwC, Procter & Gamble, and Reliance were among the recruiters that made the highest number of offers.

The most number of roles were offered in the domain of Consulting, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), retail and consumer goods, e-commerce, technology, and media.

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The institute also announced the arrival of 32 new recruiters this year.

According to the official schedule, the application portal for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur is open till December 3, 2026. Through this exam, students will be offered admission to MBA/PGDM programmes.