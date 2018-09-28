XLRI Completes Summer Internship Process 2018 In 2 Days, Rs 1.65 Lakh Highest Stipend Offered

XLRI Summer Internship 2018 Completed In Two Days, Rs 1.65 Lakh Highest Stipend Offered

XLRI - Xavier School of Management completed its Summer Internship Placement Process (SIP) for the batch of 2018-20 in just two days. The batch consisting 362 students has achieved 100% placement. The highest stipend offered being INR 1.65 lakhs per month. The XLRI's SIP process saw participation of over 95 companies offering roles across domains including consulting, finance, sales and marketing, operations, business development (BM), human resources (HR) and industrial relations (IR).

This year multiple new companies were added to the recruiters' list.

The Boston Consulting Group, AT Kearney, Accenture Strategy, EY, Deloitte, KPMG and PwC recruited from the Consulitng domain.

P&G, Colgate Pamolive, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Nestle, RB Johnson & Johnson, Mondelez, Coca Cola, Pepsi, ITC India and AB InBev were among the regular recruiters from the FMCG sector.

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Avendus Capital, JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, Kotak Wealth, Maitreyi Capital Advisors, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and Edelweiss represented the financial services sector.

Tata Administrative Services, Aditya Birla Group, RP Goenka, Mahindra and Bharti Airtel group offered General Management roles.

General Electric, Shell, Samsung Electronics, Bharti Airtel and Star also extended offers to the candidates.

"This has been a good year for summer recruitment. We are extremely grateful to all the recruiters for re-affirming their trust in the XLRI brand and our student community. We sincerely hope that our relationship with the recruiting organisations will go from strength to strength and would continue to be mutually beneficial in the years ahead," commented Prof. Uday Damodaran, Chairperson, Placements (2 yrs. PGDM Programs), XLRI- Xavier School of Management.

"A notable characteristic of the recruitment process this year was the excellent placements across consulting and operations domains. Boston Consulting Group hired 13 candidates. Students secured placements in prestigious operations roles in P&G, RB and Johnson & Johnson. This was in addition to the strong placements in the human resources and marketing sectors in which XLRI has traditionally shown exceptional recruitment results," Prof. Damodaran added.

