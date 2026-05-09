1 In 10 Secondary Students Drops Out Of School: Check State-Wise Data From NITI Aayog Report

The NITI Aayog's May 2026 report titled 'School Education System in India' has revealed the sharp dropout rates at the secondary level of education, highlighting significant barriers at higher stages of schooling. According to the report, secondary education continues to record the highest dropout rate among all stages of schooling. Despite recent gains, one in ten students still leaves the system at this level.

The trend in dropout rates at the secondary stage shows a clear though uneven improvement over the decade, as per the report's data. After peaking midway, rates have gradually declined, with the national average reducing to 11.5 per cent in 2024-25.

The persistence of relatively high attrition underscores the vulnerability of this stage, where economic pressures, early entry into the labour market, and weak institutional support converge to limit participation, the study has stated.

What Does Dropout Mean?

The dropout rate refers to the percentage of students who discontinue education at a particular stage during an academic year. Lower rates reflect improved retention and sustained participation across schooling levels.

State-wise Dropout Rates

The study has revealed secondary dropout rates in 2024-25, presenting a deeply concerning picture. While Chandigarh (2%), Jharkhand (3.5%), Lakshadweep (4.1%), Uttarakhand (4.6%) and Kerala (4.8%) have managed to contain attrition, most states reflect far higher levels.

Highest Attrition Rates

States Dropout Rates West Bengal 20% Arunachal Pradesh 18.3% Karnataka 18.3% Assam 17.5% Mizoram and Meghalaya 17.4%



Several other states have also reported concerning levels with 16.9 per cent in Gujarat, 16.8 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, and 16.2 per cent in Ladakh.

Drop Out Rates Of Other States

High rates are further observed in the following states:

Andhra Pradesh: 15.5%

Chhattisgarh: 15.3%

Odisha: 15.0%

Telangana: 13.2%

Jammu and Kashmir: 12.9%

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu 12.5% each

Nagaland: 12.1%

Maharashtra: 11.5%

Sikkim: 11.4%

Tripura: 11.3%

On The Path Of Improvement

The study has also highlighted strong progress in states such as Odisha, Jharkhand, Nagaland and others.

Odisha's retention has improved with dropout rates from 49.5 per cent to 15 per cent

Jharkhand has also revealed significant reductions from 23.2 per cent to 3.5 per cent

In Nagaland the rates have dropped from 35. 1 per cent to 12.1 per cent

Similarly, Bihar (25.3% to 6.9%), Rajasthan (18.8% to 7.7%), and Kerala (14.5% to 4.8%) have demonstrated significant declines.

These trends have highlighted meaningful progress, yet secondary dropout remains elevated in most of the states, indicating that while gains have been achieved, there is still considerable ground to cover.