Yamuna River Breaches Danger Mark In Delhi

The official said that the Yamuna river's water level is expected to rise further (PTI File Photo)

The Yamuna river breached the danger mark in Delhi on Monday evening, prompting authorities to evacuate people from low-lying areas.

According to a Delhi government official, the river was flowing at 205.36 metres, just above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The official said that the water level is expected to rise further as Haryana released 1.43 lakh cusec water at 6 pm on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that several teams have been formed to evacuate people living in low-lying areas along the river.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.