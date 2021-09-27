Arvind Kejriwal Launches App That Provides Info About Delhi Tourist Spots

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said this app will also be very useful for Delhiites as well.

On World Tourism Day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile app that provides information about tourist spots along with their brief history, popular local cuisines, market places and heritage walks in the national capital.

The 'Dekho Hamari Delhi' app will be useful for those visiting the city and will enhance the tourism experience, he said on Monday.

Delhi is a historic as well as a modern city and has everything to offer -- from good food and markets to monuments. The only thing that was lacking was information, the chief minister said.

"That (gap) has now been plugged by this mobile app. It will show fun parks, eating joints, monuments, popular markets and even public conveniences within a 5 km radius near you.

"Not only for tourists, but this app will also be very useful for Delhiites. This kind of app is available only in a few cities around the globe," Mr Kejriwal told a gathering at the Delhi secretariat auditorium.

He appealed to the public to download the app and stressed that even Delhiites will find monuments and eateries which they were not aware of.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the tourism portfolio, said this app is like an "invitation for people to visit Delhi and live it".

"Our government strives to give tourists from all over the world the best experience. Now tourists can plan their complete journey with one app," he said.

According to tourism department officials, Delhi was the fourth most visited place in the country in 2019. The mobile application has developed to brand Delhi as a tourist destination and its tagline is 'You don't just visit Delhi, You Experience It'.

