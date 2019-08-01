Woman Tries To Kill Self, 2 Children At Delhi Metro Station: Officials

The woman allegedly attempted to end her life by jumping on a Delhi metro rail track. (Representational)

A 31-year-old woman on Thursday allegedly attempted to end her life by jumping on a Delhi metro rail track, citing sexual harassment by her landlord as the reason behind her taking the extreme step, officials said.

They said the incident took place at about 11 am at the Inderlok station when the woman, along with her two children, began approaching the railway track.

She probably wanted to end her and her two children's lives -- a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl -- they said.

However, the boy wriggled out from his mother's grip and informed an on-duty Central Industrial Security Force officer about her intentions.

A CISF team rushed and stopped the woman and brought her to the station control room, the officials said.

She claimed during questioning by the officials that her husband was working in Australia and her landlord had sexually assaulted her in his absence, they said.

The woman said she gave a written complaint at the Moti Nagar police station about the alleged sexual assault but upon seeing no result, she decided to kill herself and her children, the officials said.

The woman has been handed over to the Delhi Metro rail police for further probe on the allegations made by her, they said.

