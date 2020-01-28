Woman, Husband Arrested In Delhi For Killing Man She Loved: Police

The postmortem revealed the cause of death as asphyxia, the police said. (Representational)

A 34-year-old woman and her husband were arrested for allegedly killing a man with whom she was in a relationship in Delhi's Rohini, police said on Tuesday.

On January 8, a person was found dead in Ronini and after checking the missing persons register, he was identified as Amar Gaud, they said.

Amar Gaud's father had filed a missing complaint on January 7. He had said that his son was missing since 10 am on January 5, the police said.

Dunia Lal Mahto (38) and his wife, both residents of Madhubani district in Bihar, have been arrested, they said.

The postmortem report revealed the cause of death as asphyxia due to strangulation, the police said.

"During investigation, police got a tip-off and arrested Dunia Lal Mahto and his wife from Jaipur. The rope used to strangulate Amar Gaud to death has been recovered," senior police officer SD Mishra said.

Interrogation revealed that the woman knew him for the past six months. Her husband got to know about their relationship and she decided to leave Amar Gaud, the police said.

On the day of the incident, she called Amar Gaud to her house and gave him sweets laced with sleeping pills. Later, she called her husband and they strangulated him to death, the police officer said.

After killing him, they took his body in a car and dumped it at a vacant plot at Rohini, the police said, adding that the vehicle has also been recovered.

After disposing the body, they abandoned the car near Rohtak Road and took a bus to Jaipur, the police said.