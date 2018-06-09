Woman Found Dead In Luxury Hotel Bathroom In Delhi

Police said they were awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.
The woman had checked into the hotel on June 6 with her male friend and her body was found yesterday.
The woman was working in a beauty parlour in south Delhi.
She was living in the city at her relative's home.
Her male friend told police that he had left the hotel on Wednesday to meet his father.
Her friend claimed that he made several phone calls yesterday but they went unanswered.
CommentsHe then informed the hotel staff to check on his friend but the room was found to be locked from inside. The hotel staff found her lying on the bathroom floor with head injuries, they said.
Police were probing the matter.