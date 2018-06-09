Woman Found Dead In Luxury Hotel Bathroom In Delhi The woman had checked into the hotel on June 6 with her male friend, police said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said they were awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death. (File photo) New Delhi: A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of a luxury hotel in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, the police said on Friday.



Police said they were awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.



The woman had checked into the hotel on June 6 with her male friend and her body was found yesterday.



The woman was working in a beauty parlour in south Delhi.



She was living in the city at her relative's home.



Her male friend told police that he had left the hotel on Wednesday to meet his father.



Her friend claimed that he made several phone calls yesterday but they went unanswered.



He then informed the hotel staff to check on his friend but the room was found to be locked from inside. The hotel staff found her lying on the bathroom floor with head injuries, they said.



Police were probing the matter.



A woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of a luxury hotel in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar, the police said on Friday.Police said they were awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.The woman had checked into the hotel on June 6 with her male friend and her body was found yesterday.The woman was working in a beauty parlour in south Delhi.She was living in the city at her relative's home.Her male friend told police that he had left the hotel on Wednesday to meet his father.Her friend claimed that he made several phone calls yesterday but they went unanswered. He then informed the hotel staff to check on his friend but the room was found to be locked from inside. The hotel staff found her lying on the bathroom floor with head injuries, they said.Police were probing the matter. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter