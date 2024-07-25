Woman Dies, 8 Injured As Wall Of Under Construction Collapses In Delhi

Police said the woman was identified as Devi (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman died and eight people were injured after the wall of a basement of an under construction building of a private hospital collapsed here on Thursday, officials said.

Police said the woman was identified as Devi.

"During patrolling, staff of the Dwarka North police station found a gathering near an under construction building/basement of a private hospital in Sector 12 near a petrol pump. It was revealed that the wall of an under construction basement had collapsed and a few people got trapped," a senior police officer said.

"Total nine injured were shifted to two different hospitals. One woman identified as Devi was declared brought dead the IGI Hospital," said the officer.

