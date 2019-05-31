Woman, Child Found Dead In Delhi's Prem Nagar

Police is investigating the matter and the suspects seems to be known to the victim, they said.

The bodies of a woman and her four-year-old son were found at their rented accommodation in Central Delhi's Prem Nagar Thursday evening, police said.

The woman has been identified as Roopa Devi (26) and the child as Rocky. The bodies were found on the floor and the woman's throat was slit, they said.

It is suspected that Devi was strangulated and then her throat was slit. The child, it seems was hanged, police said, adding that the woman's husband and brother-in-law have been questioned.

At 7:03 pm, it was reported to police that a boy has been found hanging and then at 7:09 pm it was reported that a woman and a child had been murdered at Prem Nagar, they said.

The knife used in the crime has been recovered, a police officer said, adding that the cause of death will be ascertained after post mortem.

The family of the deceased belong to Bihar. She was living here with her husband and child at a rented house in Prem Nagar for the last five-six months, he said.

Her husband Rajiv Kumar, who works in a factory at Rama Road in Moti Nagar, was not at home at the time of incident, the officer added.

The brother-in-law was the first person who visited the house and saw the bodies following which, he called police around 7 pm regarding the incident, he said.

The suspects seems to be known to the victim. Few of them have been rounded up for questioning. Investigation is being conducted in the matter, police said.