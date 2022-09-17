Woman Found Dead Inside Rented Home, Husband Missing: Delhi Cops

The woman had a sharp injury on her neck, the police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in a rented accommodation in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area, police said on Saturday.

The police received information around 8:50 am about a woman lying injured in a house on Street Number 13 in Vijay Mohalla, Maujpur, a senior officer said.

A police team reached the spot and found the woman lying dead. She had a sharp injury on her neck, the officer said.

The victim lived in the rented accommodation with her husband, who is yet to be traced, the police said.

Further investigation is underway, they added.

