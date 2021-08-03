Woman Attempts Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Delhi Metro Train: Cops

The incident took place at 12.10 pm, a senior CISF officer said.

A 21-year-old woman attempted suicide by jumping in front of a Delhi Metro train here on Tuesday, officials said.

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) pulled the woman out from under the train after the driver applied emergency brakes at the Janakpuri West station on the Blue Line.

A video of the incident available on social media showed a constable taking out his combat uniform shirt to cover the woman whose clothes were torn due to the impact of the incident.

"A quick reaction team of the CISF was conducting routine anti-sabotage checks at platform no 2 when the incident occurred," he said.

"The team members rushed to rescue the woman who had jumped before the train," the officer said. The woman, who suffered injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

"A precious life could be saved as the CISF team comprising Sub Inspector Prahalad Singh Devenda, Constables Rajinder Kumar, Naba Kishore Nayak and Kushal Pathak reacted promptly," the officer said.