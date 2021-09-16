Delhi Police Arrests Woman, 2 Others For Killing Husband

The police received information regarding the death of a labourer at a construction site (File)

The Delhi Police has arrested a woman, her lover and another person for allegedly killing her husband, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Bhuri Devi and Dinesh, both residents of Budaun district in Uttar Pradesh, and Rajesh, they said.

On September 8, police received information regarding the death of a labourer at a construction site near Gate Number 3, Malviya Nagar Metro Station.

Police went to the spot and found the body of Munish (21). There were scratch marks on the neck of the dead man, they said.

The post-mortem conducted at AIIMS revealed manual strangulation/homicide as the cause of death.

During investigation, it was revealed that Munish and his co-worker Rajesh were sent for some work on the terrace at around 8 pm on September 7 by the contractor. After finishing the work, Munish went to the first floor and Rajesh went to the ground floor to sleep, a senior police officer said.

On September 8, Munish was found in an unconscious state, police said.

A police team went to Budaun where the personnel came to know that Bhuri Devi, wife of the dead man, was allegedly having an extra marital affair with Dinesh. When Munish came to know about it, he and his father had scolded Dinesh, the officer said.

Dinesh was brought to Delhi and he admitted to his role in the murder of Munish along with the help of Rajesh and Devi, senior police official (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

"Dinesh sneaked into the construction site with the help of Rajesh. On September 8, he strangled Munish to death along with Rajesh, and fled from the spot," police said.