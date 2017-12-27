Delhi's Air Quality May Get Worse As Winds Slow Down: 10 Points

The authorities have warned that Delhi's air quality may take a hit today due to low wind speed

There's a high chance that air quality in the national capital will turn bad today as slowing wind speed loses the ability to dilute and push out pollutants from the city. Tuesday's air quality index was recorded at a "very poor" level of 335 -- bad for those suffering from respiratory issues -- according to the Central Pollution Control Board or CPCB. Delhi has been intermittently seeing heavy smog for the last two months, right from around Diwali, due to a range of pollutants building up in the city from sources such as automobile emissions, road dust, industrial emissions and huge volume of smoke as a result of crop-residue burning on vast swathes of land in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana.