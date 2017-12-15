Two-Wheelers Won't Be Exempted From Odd-Even Plan: Green Court Rules

The odd-even plan in Delhi cannot make any exceptions. The National Green Tribunal on Friday dismissed a review by the Arvind Kejriwal government to keep two-wheelers out of the vehicle rationing plan that has to be implemented when air quality fall below a certain level.The green court said many two-wheelers on the national capital Delhi's roads are old and do not conform to air pollution norms.The government had last month announced the odd-even rule of rationing cars when pollution in the capital peaked but cancelled the plan after the court objected to exemptions given during the previous two editions last year.The court observed that the odd-even plan should not be on anyone's discretion "but should have a correlation to air pollution levels.