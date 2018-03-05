Wife Kills Husband In Delhi, Over Drinking Habit, Debt Burden, With Tantrik's Help

54-year-old DS Murti was killed in the incident that was reported from the Mandir Marg area in Delhi, they said.
Mr Murti, who was a finance manager with a realtor, died at RML Hospital.
His wife KV Rama and her accomplice Shyam Singh alias Bhagatji have been arrested, DCP Madhur Verma said.
Mr Singh, a tantrik, had allegedly provided the poison, the officer said.
Mr Murti's brother Siva Sarma had lodged a complaint in this regard, he said.
