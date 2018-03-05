Wife Kills Husband In Delhi, Over Drinking Habit, Debt Burden, With Tantrik's Help

54-year-old DS Murti was killed in the incident that was reported from the Mandir Marg area, Delhi police said.

Delhi | | Updated: March 05, 2018 03:32 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Wife Kills Husband In Delhi, Over Drinking Habit, Debt Burden, With Tantrik's Help

DS Murti, a finance manager with a realtor, died at RML Hospital after being poisoned (Representational)

New Delhi:  A 44-year-old woman, who was fed up with her husband's drinking habit, allegedly poisoned him to death, Delhi police said on Sunday.

54-year-old DS Murti was killed in the incident that was reported from the Mandir Marg area in Delhi, they said.

Mr Murti, who was a finance manager with a realtor, died at RML Hospital.

His wife KV Rama and her accomplice Shyam Singh alias Bhagatji have been arrested, DCP Madhur Verma said.

Mr Singh, a tantrik, had allegedly provided the poison, the officer said.

Comments
Close [X]
Ms Rama told police she was not happy in her marriage because of her husband's drinking habit. It also led to debt of Rs 10 to 12 lakh on the family, the DCP said.

Mr Murti's brother Siva Sarma had lodged a complaint in this regard, he said.



For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.

Trending

DS MurtiKV RamaShyam Singh Bhagatji

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tripura ElectionMeghalaya ElectionNagaland ElectionLIVE TVSridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................