Weather Department Forecasts Light Showers In Delhi Today

It was a cloudy morning in the national capital on Thursday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 30.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the Met office said.



"It will be a partly cloudy sky with very light rains or drizzle likely," an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.



The air quality of Delhi and its surrounding regions was moderate, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).



Wednesday's maximum temperature settled at 41.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.



