On CCTV, Man Snatches Gold Chain, Phone At Gunpoint In Ghaziabad

The incident which took place in Delhi NCR's Loni area, was recorded on a CCTV camera nearby.

A probe is underway, according to officials.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a man robbed a woman and a boy at gunpoint in broad daylight on Monday. The incident which took place in Delhi NCR's Loni area was recorded on a CCTV camera nearby. 

In the interaction that only lasts seconds, the robber can be seen approaching the woman with a gun in his hand as she backs off in fear. She quickly takes the chain off her neck and throws it on the ground. He then points the gun at a boy passing by, snatches his phone and runs away. 

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Loni Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, a case has been registered and a team has been formed to investigate the robbery. 

He added that efforts are underway to identify the accused.

