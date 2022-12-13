On CCTV, Man Snatches Gold Chain, Phone At Gunpoint In Ghaziabad

A probe is underway, according to officials.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, a man robbed a woman and a boy at gunpoint in broad daylight on Monday. The incident which took place in Delhi NCR's Loni area was recorded on a CCTV camera nearby.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | A woman's chain and a boy's mobile phone were snatched at gunpoint in broad daylight in Ghaziabad's Loni area



A case has been registered & a team has been formed. Accused are being identified. Probe underway: Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, DSP, Loni (12.12) pic.twitter.com/ujHriLVrIs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2022

In the interaction that only lasts seconds, the robber can be seen approaching the woman with a gun in his hand as she backs off in fear. She quickly takes the chain off her neck and throws it on the ground. He then points the gun at a boy passing by, snatches his phone and runs away.

According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Loni Rajneesh Kumar Upadhyay, a case has been registered and a team has been formed to investigate the robbery.

He added that efforts are underway to identify the accused.