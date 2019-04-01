Warm Monday In Delhi, Maximum Temperature At 34 degrees Celsius

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded a notch above the season's average at 34.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum was two notches above at 19 degrees.

Delhi | | Updated: April 01, 2019 11:16 IST
The maximum temperature for the day was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.


New Delhi: 

It was a bright and breezy morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded a notch below the season's average at 17.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature for the day was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

"The city may witness strong surface wind during the day," an Indian Meteorological Department official said.

At 8.30 a.m. the humidity was recorded at 58 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded a notch above the season's average at 34.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum was two notches above at 19 degrees.



