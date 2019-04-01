Warm Monday In Delhi, Maximum Temperature At 34 degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature for the day was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

It was a bright and breezy morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded a notch below the season's average at 17.6 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature for the day was likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

"The city may witness strong surface wind during the day," an Indian Meteorological Department official said.

At 8.30 a.m. the humidity was recorded at 58 per cent.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded a notch above the season's average at 34.3 degrees Celsius and the minimum was two notches above at 19 degrees.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.