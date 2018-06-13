Wanted Gangster Arrested By Delhi Police After Shootout In Greater Noida Kishan Pal carried a reward of Rs one lakh and has been charged with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Special Cell has been tracking the gangster for over four months. (Representational) New Delhi: A 46-year-old man was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, following a fierce shootout in Greater Noida. His arrest comes days after police shot dead four wanted criminals, including top gangster Rajesh Bharti. The man, identified as Kishan Pal, sustained multiple bullet injuries, while his accomplice managed to flee, police said.



The Special Cell received a tip-off that Kishan Pal, along with his accomplice, would carry out armed robbery in the area. A joint operation was launched by the Special Cell team and the Uttar Pradesh Police, according to news agency Press Trust of India. Around 5:25 pm, police spotted a Kishan Pal driving a car with Delhi's registration number, with his accomplice. They were surrounded and asked to surrender. The two men, instead of surrendering, shot at the police. After heavy exchange of gunfire near Paramount Apartments roundabout at Bisrakh in Greater Noida, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said.



"Eventually, Pal was overpowered and two sophisticated pistols and live cartridges were seized from him. He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital there," the police officer said.



Kishan Pal carried a reward of Rs one lakh and has been charged with murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in both Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The Special Cell has been tracking him for over four months, police said.



On Saturday, top gangster Rajesh Bharti and three of his associates -- Sanjeev alias Sandeep Vidroh, Umesh alias Don and Viresh Rana alias Bhiku -- were killed in an encountered in South Delhi's Chhatarpur. Eight police personnel were also injured in the gunfight that took place at a farmhouse where they were hiding. Read more about it



(With inputs from PTI)



