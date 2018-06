Delhi Police's special cell had got a tip-off that the gang was in Chhatarpur.

Four criminals were killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police's special cell in the southern part of the national capital today. The police said they belonged to the Rajesh Bharti gang.Rajesh Bharti, who had a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him, was also killed in the encounter. Six police personnel were injured in the encounter that happened at south Delhi's Chhatarpur. Rajesh Bharti had escaped from police custody in Haryana. Many serious cases had been registered against him.The encountered occurred after the police got a tip-off that the gang would be visiting the area.