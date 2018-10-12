Wanted Contract Killer Arrested From Delhi's Geeta Colony

Sonu (28) was arrested by the Noida unit of the STF from Delhi's Geeta Colony. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested from Delhi an alleged contract killer wanted in multiple cases of murder, agency officials said.

Sonu alias Shokinder (28) was arrested by the Noida unit of the STF from Delhi's Geeta Colony, they said.

"He was wanted in at least 14 serious cases of murder, attempted murder, and loot. There was a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest," a senior STF official said.

Sonu was also wanted in a sensational double murder case in Meerut and a contract killing case in Shamli, the official said.

"For some time he was associated with the notorious Dujana Gang also," the official added.

According to the agency, Sonu got in touch with gangster Anil Dujana while he was lodged in Muzaffarnagar jail in 2011-12.

The official said Sonu was being interrogated to elicit other details and make recoveries, adding that further legal proceedings against him will be carried out in Meerut.