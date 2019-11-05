Want 'Immediate Solution' To Police-Lawyer Standoff: Manish Sisodia

DelhiDeputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia says the entire situation is unfortunate.

The Delhi government wants an immediate solution to the police-lawyer standoff, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today, terming the prevailing situation "unfortunate".

Thousands of police personnel protested outside the Police Headquarters today to demand action against those involved in an attack on their colleague outside the Saket court.

"The entire situation is unfortunate. On one side, there are lawyers who provide justice to people and on other hand, police give security to people. They (lawyers and police) are the people on whom the common man has confidence. We want immediate solution to the police-lawyer standoff," Mr Sisodia said at a press conference.

The issue should have been handled at the appropriate time to avoid the conflict, he said.

Tension between police personnel and lawyers had been building up since Saturday when a clash over a parking dispute led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

