Delhi's New Lt Governor's Is First Non-Bureaucrat To Get The Job: 5 Points

Not a career bureaucrat, Mr Saxena is the first corporate administrator to be selected for the post. Since 2015 he has been chairman of the state-owned Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), which sells cotton apparel and other home-grown consumer goods under the Khadi brand.

He is credited with major reforms at the company, growing its income by 248 per cent and generating employment for 40 lakh people, according to news agency ANI. It was during his tenure, that KVIC clocked a turnover of Rs 1.15 lakh crore in 2021-22 - a record for the company and India's Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.

He also had a brush with controversy at the company when it was accused of replacing Independence icon Mahatma Gandhi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the 2017 face of the brand. "He (PM Modi) is khadi's biggest brand ambassador," Mr Saxena had told the media then, defending the move.

Mr Saxena graduated from Kanpur University in 1981 and started his career in 1984 as an Assistant Officer with the industrial conglomerate JK Group in Rajasthan. He rose through the ranks in the company, heading major divisions.