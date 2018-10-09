Vijay Goel Leads Cycle Rally, Demands Reduction Of VAT On Fuel In Delhi

Union Minister Vijay Goel demanded that the Delhi government must reduce VAT on fuel prices

Union minister Vijay Goel rode a cycle in Delhi's Paharganj area today to protest against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for not reducing the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices.

Mr Goel claimed that the Delhi government was not paying heed to people suffering due to rising fuel prices.

"It's not a symbolic agitation, it will go on till the Arvind Kejriwal government slashes VAT on petrol and diesel," he said.

The Modi government being sensitive to problems of people due to rising prices of petrol and diesel, reduced Rs 2.5 on it and now it is Mr Kejriwal's turn to do the same and reduce the prices by at least Rs 5, the minister said.

The Kejriwal government realises Rs 29 as VAT on petrol and diesel, he said.

The power and water bills of people are also going up in Delhi and it is also part of the agitation, he said

Mr Goel last Sunday rode a bullock cart in a similar protest against the Kejriwal government in Chandni Chowk area.

