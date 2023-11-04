Video: Delhi Bus On Rampage, Rams Car, Crashes Into Parked Scooters

In the video, the bus is seen dragging a car, an e-rickshaw and a bike that it hit.

One person was killed and another injured when a speeding bus in Delhi crashed into multiple cars and scooters. The incident, which occurred in Delhi's Rohini, was captured on CCTV cameras in the area.

The accident occurred around 2.45 pm near Vishram Chowk in Awantika.

In one of the the videos, the electric bus is seen dragging a car, an e-rickshaw and a bike that it hit. Before coming to a stop, it also crashes into several scooters parked near the pavement.

Another video of the incident shows several bystanders running for cover as the bus crashes into the cycles and scooters.

Stunned onlookers, with hands clasped above their heads in disbelief, rush to the spot to check on those hit by the bus.

A man died on the spot while another was injured, police said, adding that it seems the bus driver lost control of the vehicle.

Police have taken the driver into custody and launched a probe to ascertain what led to the accident.

Last month, a 36-year-old man was killed when a DTC bus rammed into two e-rickshaws and a fruit-cart puller in east Delhi. The driver had fled the spot and was caught by police later.